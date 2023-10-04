HILLSDALE, Mo. – A Hillsdale employee is facing charges after a FOX 2 photojournalist was run over with the village’s top leader in the passenger seat. Earl Longmeyer, 57, is accused of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, according to court records filed Wednesday.

Records show Longmeyer works in the village’s Public Works Department. The incident happened in August, as Fox Files investigators were looking into the village’s threat to tow multiple cars for code violations.

The Fox Files saw Dorothy Moore’s vehicle parked in front of Village Hall. Moore is the mayor, or her official title, the Chair of the Board of Trustees. While the police chief claimed Moore was not at Village Hall, Fox Files investigators heard them talking inside. Moore, who is not facing any criminal charges related to the incident, went out the back door, climbing into the public works truck as the Fox Files team tried to ask questions. She slid into the passenger seat of the truck while Longmeyer got behind the wheel.

As questions were asked, the public works employee put the truck into drive and started to drive away.

“This is nothing I’ve ever seen in the five years now that I’ve served as county prosecutor—and 16, 17 years before that as an attorney,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

FOX 2 photojournalist Wade Smith was run over by the trailer attached to the truck, and the camera hit the ground. An accident report obtained by the Fox Files alleges Moore told the Hillsdale employee to drive away.

An ambulance took Smith to the hospital for emergency surgery and he is now at home recovering.

Operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner is a class A misdemeanor. The sentencing range for the misdemeanor is up to a year in jail and/or a fine.

We reached out to the village of Hillsdale for comment. We are waiting to hear back from them.

