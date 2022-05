ST. LOUIS – Hindu Temple St. Louis is celebrating a days-long festival that comes every 12 years. They expect up to 500 people a day for Maha Kumbhabhishekam. It is a special chance to help bless the temple through various ceremonies. While the temple welcomes visitors in person, they will also have a live stream.

Maha Kumbhabhishekam

Through Sunday, May 15

Hindu Temple St. Louis

725 Weidman Rd.

Ballwin, MO 63011

https://www.hindutemplestlouis.org/services/homepage/maha-kumbhabhishekam-2022/