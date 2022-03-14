Hiring event aims to fill hundreds of jobs at Busch Stadium before Opening Day

ST. LOUIS — After a delay in the MLB season, it’s back to business for the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Now, as the fans get ready to fill the stands, Delaware North Sports Service is hoping to fill hundreds of positions with opening day less than a month away.

“We have concessions, stand attendants, supervisors retail positions bartenders pretty much any position we can think of we’re still looking for,” Delaware North Sportservice Food and Beverage Director Mackenzie Rosener said.

The hiring event went from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m at Busch Stadium. Concession employees can make between $20-$30 dollars an hour.

Rosener said she’s glad to have the chance to welcome new staff and glad the labor dispute was resolved.

“It was a very nerve-wracking week for us the back and forth, but we are so excited and we’re very fortunate that we aren’t losing any games any home stands,” she said.

DeAngelo Caldwell of St. Louis City had a plan Monday afternoon — apply for a job and get hired.

“I came here, and it took three minutes,” Caldwell said with a big smile.

Excited and grateful, Caldwell said after being in between jobs for the last few months, he hopes to take advantage of his new employment.



“I’m going to sit here bar back for a while, and then I’m going to try and move up to other places do other things.”



The flexible hours, room for growth professionally, and work for the hometown team left him in a great mood on Monday afternoon.

“It makes me feel really good because I’m going to see everybody in my city,” Caldwell said.