ST. LOUIS – Officials have planned two hiring fairs for workers out of a job after the sudden closure of St. Louis’ Northview Village Nursing Home last weekend.

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) will hold emergency hiring fairs on Friday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The Northview Village Nursing Home abruptly shut down on Friday, forcing 170 residents out to other care centers around the St. Louis-area. Many employees are out of a job and did not receive a payday as previously scheduled on Friday.

“Shame on this owner for treating the people who lived in this facility like pawns who can just be moved at moment’s notice,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on the situation. “Shame on this owner for not paying the workers what they deserve and shutting down in the middle of the night.”

Workers at the nursing home want their final paychecks and more. They’re asking for severance pay, and compensation for accrued paid time off.

“I’ve got six kids to provide for and three grandkids to look out for,” says Heidi Haywood, a former Northview Village employee. “To be without your paycheck that you’ve earned and sacrificed away from your family and loved ones. This is no way to end the year.”

“We did not walk out,” says Marvetta Harrison, who worked at Northview Village for 37 years. “We were notified that our paychecks were not being paid for that day. For this to happen is just devastation.”

The nursing home is owned by Healthcare Accounting Services. According to the Associated Press, two Democratic state senators from St. Louis, Karla May and Steven Roberts, said they’ve reached out to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to try and make sure that employees are paid and that residents’ rights are protected.

Elected officials and community allies spent Tuesday morning rallying to help former Northview employees with job placement and potential jobs.

SLATE announced two emergency hiring fairs. They’ll be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and next Wednesday at 1520 Market St.

Employers participating in these fairs include A.O.S., Avalon Gardens, BJC, City of St. Louis Department of Health, City of St. Louis Department of Personnel, DelHaven, SLPS, Smiley Manor, UCity Forest Manor, and Union Manor.

“We are heartbroken around the abrupt closing of Northview Village Nursing Home because it has been a cornerstone in our community for many years,” said Fredrecka McGlown, SLATE Executive Director. “We are even more devastated for the residents and workers to be without jobs and residence right before the holiday season; however, as the employment and training entity for the City of St. Louis, SLATE stands ready to connect those dislocated workers to employment opportunities to ensure they can continue to provide for themselves and their families beyond this unfortunate incident.”

SLATE says it will also offer comprehensive support through job search workshops, assessments, and training opportunities. For more information on SLATE’s services, click here.