Historic church being redesigned into a Gospel Music Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Plans are being made to redevelop the property holding the former Second Baptist Church at 500 N. Kingshighway Blvd. in St. Louis.

Monica Butler, a film and TV producer and childhood attendee of Second Baptist Church, plans to repurpose the property and develop the 40,000-square-foot Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Cultural Arts, Entertainment, and Gospel Research Center.

Lawrence Group has committed to providing design and construction for the restoration project that will amass to $22 million. CEO of Lawrence Group, and New + Found co-founder, Steve Smith will supply development services for the redevelopment.

Included in the plans are a sound stage and film theater, hall of fame museum, education center, cafe, courtyard, and event space.

The former Second Baptist Church is a member of the Holy Corners Historic District, a collection of religious and pubic assembly buildings residing near the intersections of Washington and Kingshighway boulevards. The building is an official landmark for the City of St. Louis and has a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.