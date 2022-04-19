CRESTWOOD, Mo. – There is a groundbreaking ceremony today for a new subdivision and grocery store that will be built on the site where the Crestwood Mall once stood. The shopping center opened as Crestwood Plaza in 1957 before becoming an enclosed mall in 1984. The mall closed in 2013 and was demolished in 2017. It has been empty since then.

The original Crestwood Plaza developer, Mark Zorensky, has shared a few photos of the property. He says that Sears was the first tenant and other department stores came on board like Vandervoorts, which later became Famous Barr and Stix, Baer & Fuller, which later became Dillards. Tenants of the former mall location, who are no longer operating in the St. Louis area include FW Woolworths, Boyds, Franklin Simon, Libson Shop, and Wehmueller Jewelers.

Crestwood Plaza 1961 – Image courtesy of Mark Zorensky from Hycel Properties

Crestwood Plaza 1971 – Image courtesy of Mark Zorensky from Hycel Properties

Crestwood Mall 1985 – Image courtesy of Mark Zorensky from Hycel Properties

Sears Grand Opeing in Crestwood Plaza 1956 – Image courtesy of Mark Zorensky from Hycel Properties

Crestwood Mall 1984 – Image courtesy of Mark Zorensky from Hycel Properties

Another piece of local history: Candidate for U.S. President, John F. Kennedy made a campaign stop at Crestwood Plaza in 1960.

The new Crestwood Crossing development will have a full-service Dierberg’s grocery store, restaurants, retail shops, single-family homes, and an open space plaza. The subdivision located nearby will have 81 homes.