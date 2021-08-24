Historic Route 66 bridge being restored

EUREKA, MO – Great Rivers Greenway (GRG) has announced that they are working with Missouri State Parks (MSP) and Missouri State Parks Foundation (MSPF) to restore the historic Route 66 bridge.

The bridge is in bad condition and plans were established to demolish the bridge structure if an operable redevelopment plan was not established by 2016. The bridge decking was removed in 2010 to take the weight off of the aging truss and maintain the support structure.

Due to effort and financial gifts from Landmarks Association and Philip and Judith Stupp, the bridge will be restored with plans to renovate the historic 90-year-old structure.

GRG, MSP, and MSPF have established a team of engineers to assess the current conditions and develop an estimate of cost and render plans for restoration. The cost to restore and refresh the bridge is estimated to be $9 million. Partners of the project will be funding $6 million and the remaining 3$ million will receive funding through private donations and grants.

The project is in the planning phase right now. For more information and status updates visit the Great Rivers Greenway website.