ST. LOUIS — South City Hospital plans to close. The former St. Alexius hospital in south St. Louis filed for bankruptcy in 2020. It’s on South Broadway in the Dutchtown Neighborhood. Our partners in the post-dispatch report say the new owners have not given a date for when it will close.

The Alexian Brothers founded the hospital in 1869.It was the location of the only documented exorcism in the United States and the basis for the book and movie, “The Exorcist.” That wing of the hospital was torn down in 1978.