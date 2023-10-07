ST. CHARLES — This year, the St. Charles Legends and Lanterns make their return. After weeks of preparation, they are set to open on October 14–15, 21–22, and 27–29 on St. Charles’s Historic Main Street.

Legends and Lanterns is an annual journey through Halloween history, drawing inspiration from the past.

Photo by Liz Dowell

From the vintage charm of Halloween in the 1910s and 1930s to the historical rituals and customs introduced by the Druids and Victorians, and even the ethereal atmosphere found in American ghost stories and Brothers Grimm fairy tales, this event is for guests of all ages.

Visitors can expect to encounter various historical figures, including Martians, Lizzie Borden, Van Helsing, and many more.

St. Charles’ list of Legends and Lanterns events: