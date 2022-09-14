ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cardinals fans witnessed a record-setting moment during Wednesday night’s game at Busch Stadium. Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina now hold the regular season record for most starts together, among pitchers and catchers, after taking to the field together to take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

“They’re two of the hardest working men in baseball,” said Darrick Carter, St. Louis Cardinals fan. “That’s what makes them special.”

Another fan who is also known as “The Hat Man,” was wearing one of his hat creations depicting images of Wainwright and Molina.

“This is history,” said Tom Lange. “What more do you need to say?”

Wayne and Jane Atteberry traveled to St. Louis from Rockford, Illinois to attend Wednesday’s game.

“We’re going to see history tonight that will no doubt never be repeated,” Wayne said.

Jane said the dynamic duo always give their best effort.

“They both have a great perspective about life, about the game, giving their all every single day and just doing their best and being good role models for everyone,” Jane said.

Nikki Boswell and her family were also at the game Wednesday. They were celebrating Molina and Wainwright’s achievement.

“I just think they’re great guys and the two of them together are just like friends playing ball,” Boswell said.

Mike Cooper is a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was watching the game at Ballpark Village and said Molina and Wainwright will bridge generations of baseball fans for many years to come. He recalls the duo closing out the 2006 World Series. Sixteen years later, Cooper thinks about the stories he’ll be sharing about Wednesday’s history making night.

“I’ll tell the next generation of Cardinals fans that I got to see it,” he said.