ST. LOUIS – A deadly school shooting Monday in St. Louis is one of several mass shootings that have happened in Missouri in recent years.

EducationWeek has been tracking school shootings since 2018. The shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is the most recent school shooting on record.

According to the research, there have been 40 school shootings in the United States this year. The only school shooting in Missouri in 2022 is at CVPA. There have been 132 school shootings in the United States where at least one person was killed or injured since 2018.

Mass Shootings

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy explains that there is no agreed-upon term to define a mass shooting, only “mass killing”.

Congress defines a “mass killing” as three or more people killed in a single incident, not including the perpetrator.

The Gun Violence Archive builds on that definition to define a mass shooting as “four or more people being shot or killed in a single incident, not including the shooter.”

The Gun Violence Archive has been collecting evidence-based research on gun violence since 2013.

This is roughly where the mass shootings were in Missouri. To see a more detailed map, check out this link

This year, there have been 559 mass shootings in the United States. Of these mass shootings, 15 happened in Missouri.

In the St. Louis area, since 2013, there have been 75 mass shootings in Missouri District 1, and there have been no mass shootings in Missouri District 2.