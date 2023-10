ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Representative Chantelle Nickson-Clark of Florissant will co-host a town hall on the history of radioactive contamination in north St. Louis and St. Charles counties on Thursday.

It comes after reports of radiation at Jana Elementary School, which is located in Florissant.

The town hall is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene on Shackleford Road.