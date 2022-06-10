ST. CLAIR, Mo. – A child was struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday afternoon in St. Clair.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an 8-year-old boy was returning from summer school on a school, when the driver of a dark-colored SUV went around the bus and hit him. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Mill Hill Road.

Investigators say the boy was not seriously injured, but sent to a hospital for treatment. Police say the driver accused in the hit-and-run was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.