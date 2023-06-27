ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A hockey coach faces felony charges for child sex crimes reported in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged James Lambert, 31, with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Lambert worked as a hockey coach for select hockey teams and in various capacities for Lindenwood University.

Investigators say Lambert committed multiple “deviant sexual acts” with a boy between March 2020 and September 2021. The victim was between six and seven years old.

Per court documents, the incident occurred in a bathroom at the Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Lambert reportedly took photos of these acts as they were occurring.

“Nothing is more disturbing, nothing cries out for justice louder, than sexual abuse of a child,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

If convicted, Lambert could spend up to life behind bars. According to Missouri court records, Lambert also faces similar charges for child sex crimes in St. Charles County.