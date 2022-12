ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are doing their part to help support cancer patients.

Several former Blues players will share dinner Monday night at the St. Louis Hope Lodge. It’s a free place for cancer patients and their caregivers to stay during treatments.

The event is part of the American Cancer Society’s Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative, which is now in its 24th year. They’ve raised $32 million so far.

Blues mascot Louie will also be at Hope Lodge Monday night, and so will the Stanley Cup.