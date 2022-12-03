ALTON, Ill — Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis.

Every purchase from a seller enters you into a raffle for a basket full of local delicacies from Holiday Cheer Market vendors. Some shop owners have seasonal menu and most popular menu items. There are authors to meet, and beer and tea to try throughout the next few hours.

This happens every Saturday in Alton’s historic downtown.