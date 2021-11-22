Holiday COVID spike may impact future of mask requirements in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says now is not the time to talk about loosening mask requirements.

“If we can get through the holidays without a spike in cases we can begin conversations about relaxing the mask requirement,” said Page during a morning briefing.

He said the county’s COVID case numbers are too high to more from requiring masks to recommending masks.

Page said new cases are hovering around 180 a day. He said that is less than a year ago but is still in the CDC’s high category of transmission.

St. Louis County public health officials say the steady rise in cases has them concerned.

Page says once the holiday passes and more children are vaccinated serious discussions about masks can take place and the future role they will play in our response to the pandemic.