Holiday displays across St. Louis are bustling as Christmas approaches

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — With Christmas only two weeks away, people across the St. Louis region are visiting festive light displays to get in the holiday spirit.

Cars lined the streets of a south St. Louis County neighborhood to see the stunning decorations at a famous house, known as Teddy Bear Christmas Land. The display has been entertaining visitors for more than 20 years.

“There’s not one square inch of that yard that doesn’t have something,” said visitor Stephen Senes. “We love this house. We come by here every year to see it, and he does such a great job — adds new stuff every year.”

The nearby Candy Cane Lane packs another holiday punch. Several houses along Murdoch Ave. are decked out with lights and decorations.

“We always love to see all the lights, and the kids look forward to it every year,” said visitor Suzanne Van De Ven.

Jessi Farris, who’s new to the area, said she’s embracing Candy Cane Lane and all the joy that it brings.

“It’s a wonderful community, makes me love Christmas more than before I lived here,” Farris said.

Candy Cane Lane receives donations from visitors and gives the proceeds to a neighbor’s charity of choice each day. Wednesday’s cause was the International Institue of St. Louis.

Teddy Bear Christmas Land is also taking donations for St. Patrick Center to help the homeless.

The lights at both locations will stay up through Christmas.