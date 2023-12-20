ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It’s the season for giving and many cities are putting up holiday giving machines.

One of them comes to St. Louis this Wednesday. It works like a vending machine, but instead you purchase something to support area charities. The items include food, water sources, blankets, hygiene kits, vaccines, and more.

Prices for each item range from $5 to $250. The St. Louis ‘Light the World’ giving machine will be at West County Center.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will speak at the unveiling at 1:00 p.m.