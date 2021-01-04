Holiday lighting companies wrap up record-breaking year

ST. LOUIS – New year, new goals, and new things on the to-do list; like taking down the holiday lights.

“It was record breaking,” said Joshua Paske, Paske Holiday Lighting. “It’s been a busy year.”

For Paske Holiday Lighting, over 75,000 linear-feet of lights were strung.

“I think more people being home might have spiked it, so they had time to look up who’s providing services, or ‘Is this a service I can afford?’” Paske said.

The week after new year is the busiest time for removal. During this post season surge, there are some benefits.

“Taking it down is way faster,” Paske said. “Taking them down is usually … I don’t know, probably 10-15 minutes.”

In the same time they can put up five displays, crews can take down up to 18 displays.

“We will just go to the low spot and get ’em loose and just pull them right off the house,” he said. “So, it’s pretty quick.”

As for the weather, not quite as pleasant.

“It’s usually colder this time of year because, you know, we are into the nasty weather in January or February,” Paske said.

But even during the thick of winter, crews have come to expect anything.

“You could be sweating, you could be cold and frigid, it could be raining; any number of variables,” Paske said.

And with a record-breaking year, spots are already starting to fill up for 2021.