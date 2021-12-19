Holiday road – AAA predicts major increase in roadway travel this Christmas season

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-Lambert International Airport will see its share of travelers coming and going this holiday season. But it’s the roadways that could be the top mode of travel, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

“We know that folks that may have gotten used to emptier roads. That’s not going to be the case this year,” said Nick Chabarria, a AAA St. Louis spokesperson.

Chabbaria said we should expect to see an increase in travelers between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

“Generally, the days leading up to the holidays—you know, the 23, the 24—then, you know, the 30th. Those are going to be your busiest travel days,” he said.

“We’re looking at about a thirty percent increase in travelers that’s almost 110 million nationwide and just over two million here in Missouri.”

For some, the first thing that comes to mind is winter weather during a road trip this time of year.

“Knock on wood we’ve had a pretty mild winter so far, but certainly we know that the weather here in the Midwest can change at any moment,” Chabarria said.

Chabarria said to have your car battery checked, make sure your tires have proper treading and be prepared to wait at times.

“Certainly, bring your patience make sure to leave plenty of time and get to your destination safely,” he said.

India Burrus shared some of the same advice for drivers.

“Patience,” Burrus said.

She drove north with her family for Thanksgiving.

“It was about five and half hours and as soon as we hit Wisconsin, Lake Delta actually, it started snowing,” Burrus said.

For parents, the mother of two children under the age of five said to be ready to keep the kids entertained safely.

“Make it fun you know if you’re traveling for more than three hours kids get bored. have games in the car. iPad of course, sing songs and tell stories,” she said.