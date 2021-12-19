Holiday shoppers out in force on last weekend before Christmas

ST. LOUIS – There are not many days left until Christmas and it’s starting to show that some of the area shops, shopping malls all across the area have been slammed. That’s because people are scrambling last minute to get those gifts.

The last Saturday before Christmas has shoppers trying to find parking. But nothing is stopping folks from finding gifts for the holidays.

Some shoppers are concerned that supply shortages would keep them from finding the perfect gift during their last weekend to shop.

JC Beard says she is not surprised by the large crowds. We’re just going to go over to West County Mall to try to get some gifts for the family. He says they’ve just been really busy with work and school so this is his only time to do it.