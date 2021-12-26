Holiday shopping rush continues the day after Christmas

ST. LOUIS – Families looking to get ahead on holiday gift returns and post-Christmas sales were at West County Mall earlier than usual Sunday morning.

“We’re trying to return a few things and maybe spend a little of our money from Christmas presents,” Amanda Banks said.

Banks’ son Hudson had no problem listening to his mom on this one. The youngest Banks already had an idea of what he was after as the holiday shopping rush continued.

“Nerf guns and toys,” Hudson Banks said.

The Wiggins family was at the West County Mall to spend some Christmas money too.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time, so we learned in the early years that it gets pretty crazy around noon,” John Wiggins said.

Wiggins’ father had an idea when he started the family day after Christmas tradition years ago.

“The day after Christmas when the stores open, we’re going to meet for breakfast. I’ll give everyone cash. Everyone can then go pick out their own gifts,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins said it’s something the family looks forward to.

“It’s worked out well, we’ve all had fun with it. I think my dead will admit that at the beginning it was easier for him so he didn’t have to go out and buy the gifts himself,” he said.

His daughter Sadie Wiggins had a similar mindset to Hudson Banks.

“I’m thinking I’m going to get a toy,” she said.

Hunter Bickell is back home from college for winter break and figured it would be easier to get the errands done early rather than later.

“I decided to come about 20 minutes early, so I could get a good parking spot and make sure I’m one of the first couple in the store,” Bickell said.

Bickell also had great advice for shoppers that resonates with travelers this holiday season.

“Workers are very busy and are under a lot of stress right now so patience,” he said.