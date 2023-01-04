ST. LOUIS – If you are not quite ready to say goodbye to the holiday season, some local spots still have a little spirit to share with you. The pathways of the Missouri Botanical Garden are still merry and bright, as Garden Glow continues through Saturday, Jan. 7.

“St. Louis is so lucky that we have so many different, wonderful options to celebrate the holiday,” said Catherine Martin, Missouri Botanical Garden. “We just like to give people a few extra days to come out and see Garden Glow and celebrate with us.”

Nearly two million lights bring the south St. Louis landmark to life at night. Visiting as the holidays wind down means less of a crowd and a chance not to miss out on a festive favorite.

“If you just didn’t have it in your schedule, go ahead and add it. Just get that one last look at the holidays,” Martin said.

It can also be a jolly kick-off to your New Year’s resolutions.

“So, you can a start on your resolution right here at Garden Glow. Get your steps in as you visit,” Martin said. “And we are giving away a membership every night, so you could win a chance to get your steps in all year round.”

Garden glow started as a way to showcase the garden at night and now, they are proud to be a mainstay of the holidays in St. Louis.

“We have a couple who have gotten engaged here and they come back. They are married. They have kids now. Or they came when their kids were very little, and now, they’re grown up. It’s nice to see them return and that the Garden is part of their tradition,” Martin said.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom in Eureka also continues through Sunday, Jan. 8. They have over four million lights that bring to life childhood favorites stories and characters.