Holiday travel update from St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS – There were a decent amount of holiday travelers at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, the director of the airport, said about 29,000 people come through the airport on Sunday. That was about 30 to 32 percent lower from this time last year. However, last week was the best week the airport has had since the COVID pandemic started.

She said that’s a little bit better than what they were projecting.

Overall, St. Louis Airport faired better than most airports last week.