ST. LOUIS – Record setting high temperatures in November won’t stop the holiday season from approaching. Set up for Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden continued despite the warm-up. More than 300 real Christmas trees were delivered Wednesday to be set up across the garden-wide display.

Garden crews said the mild, dry fall weather has helped them make good progress ahead of their Nov. 19 opening night. It is their 10th year, and they are celebrating with two million lights and lots of new experiences.

“The Central Axis, also known as the area in front of the Climatron, the pools, whole new show there,” said Nicole Martine, the Missouri Botanical Garden’s events manager. “We have reimagined some of our exhibits. Different colors. We’ll have a new tunnel. We will have a new projection on the Tower Grove House.”

Garden Glow will run through November 19, 2022 through January 7, 2023. For more information on tickets and special events, click here.