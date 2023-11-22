BOONEVILLE, Mo. – Warm Springs Ranch’s ‘Holidays with the Clydesdales’ begins Wednesday night.

You can visit the 300-acre breeding farm in Boonville from now until December 30. It’s $20 for anyone 13 and up and $10 for kids ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and under get in free.

For $1,000, a group of ten can enjoy the VIP wonder stalls. That includes a buffet and one-on-one time with Budweiser Clydesdales.

Time slots are from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To order tickets, go to WarmSpringsRanch.com.