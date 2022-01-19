Hollywood comes to Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – The Mansion Theatre has announced its plans to create a studio where television, film, music, and animation will be produced in Branson.

Mansion Entertainment Group CEO Larry Wilhite says several projects are in development to expand their company further into the entertainment world. The largest being “The Mansion Studios” which will be a full motion picture and television studio. It will have soundstages and volume stages in the sizes of 18,000 square feet to 48,000 square feet.

Wilhite says the studio will be able to record full symphonies for soundtracks.

In addition to film, television, and music, there will be an animation studio built as well. The studio will have equipment that no one else in the United States has, according to Wilhite.

Mansion Studios says they will also provide an attraction where visitors can have access to behind the scenes of their productions.

“Maybe even sit in the director’s chair,” says Wilhite.

He says Mansion Studios is already working on some animation projects and will be shooting a television project in June.

“I think it’s going to be very exciting. It’s going to put a whole new industry in our area, being film and television. It’s going to bring jobs to the area. I think what it will do when a movie does come in for production, what it will do to our local businesses here, the hotels, the restaurants, even the attractions and things that are going on, people will see what Branson is really all about.” says Wilhite.

The exact location and opening of Mansion Studios will be announced at a later date.