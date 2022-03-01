Home explodes in O’Fallon, Missouri – No injuries reported

O’FALLON, Mo. – A home exploded on Millers Court Tuesday afternoon in O’Fallon, Missouri. The St. Charles Ambulance District says that there are no injuries.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. Initial reports indicate that the fire department was called to the scene for a gas leak.

First responders have the fire under control. There is not much remaining of the home. Two vehicles are burned up in what remains of the garage. The rest of the structure has been reduced to rubble.

A contractor working in the area struck a gas line this afternoon, according to a statement from Spire. Workers immediately contacted Spire and the fire department.

The fire department then evacuated homes in the area. Spire crews vented the gas out of the homes near the house that exploded.

There are currently 19 homes without service in the neighborhood. It will take 4 to 6 hours to fix the line and return service to the homes.

The smoke from the fire can be seen 30 miles away. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter photographer Stan Dawid took off near downtown St. Louis to survey the fire from above. He could see the smoke from Sauget, Illinois.