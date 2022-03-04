Home & Garden Show happening in St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The 44th annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show is underway at America’s Center.

It is the place to be if you have some home projects on your list of things to do or you’re thinking about adding some in the future.

There are vendors available to help you with everything from remodeling to creating a garden to buying a home. And one of the biggest stars of the show is making an appearance, too. You can’t miss Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel!

For more information about the show, including ticket prices go to www.STLHOMESHOW.COM