OVERLAND, Mo. – Fire damaged a house early Tuesday morning in Overland, Missouri.

Firefighters kept the flames to the attic of the home on Wengler Avenue near Minerva Avenue. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

Everyone who lives there got out safely. Investigators are still looking for the cause of the fire.

Early morning Attic fires 1900 block of Wengler Ave in Overland Missouri.https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/iuoysC1y0P — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 2, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.