ST. LOUIS – A home was on fire Tuesday morning in south St. Louis.

The home was on fire in the 7800 block of Virginia Avenue. The fire started at about 5:15 a.m. As FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene at about 6 a.m., fire officials were on both sides of the home working to extinguish it. No flames were seen at that time, just heavy smoke.

The St. Louis Fire Department said when firefighters arrived, they searched the building and got all occupants out of the building. No injuries were immediately reported. The battalion chief told FOX 2 that this was a vacant building with squatters living in it.

