ST. LOUIS – A man arrested last week for a pair of violent home invasions in south St. Louis has been charged in connection with a third home break-in.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the break-in happened on Aug. 17 in the 3100 block of Longfellow Boulevard, located in the Compton Heights neighborhood.

Officers met with the victim, who said her motion activation alarm began to sound while she was at home. She walked to the stairway of the residence and saw a man standing at the bottom of the stairs. He was armed with a handgun and motioned for the woman to remain quiet.

The victim told police the man followed her to a study where she gave him $300 in cash and a pair of earrings.

Police obtained security footage showing the suspect walking in the area on the day of the robbery.

Two days later, Antonio Mosley was arrested for two home invasions in the Shaw neighborhood, which is located just west of Compton Heights. The officers investigating the break-in on Longfellow were able to link Mosley to their burglary.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Mosley with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.

Mosley was previously charged in the Shaw break-ins with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree kidnapping – terrorizing, and one count of first-degree sodomy.