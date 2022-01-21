2 homes about one mile from each other on fire in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two homes about one mile away from each other are on fire in south St. Louis Friday morning.

The fires started at about 6:45 a.m. One of the homes on fire is located near the corner of Osceola Street and Ridgewood Avenue. This is just southeast of the intersection of Chippewa at South Kingshighway. The other home on fire is located in the 4300 block of Fyler Avenue. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the homes were occupied at the time the fires started. It is also unknown if anyone has been injured or how the fires started. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.