ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Home surveillance footage led St. Louis County investigators to identify and eventually detain a shooting suspect.

According to court documents, the shooting took place on March 21, 2021, near the intersection of Kemp and Perry drives in the municipality of Velda Village Hills.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a report of shots being fired and found a man in the middle of Perry Drive suffering from gunshot wounds to his right arm and armpit area.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby residence and saw the shooter exit a car parked behind the victim. The vehicle pulled up next to the victim and the suspect began shooting. The gunman then got back into the car and the vehicle left the area.

Police said they were able to identify the shooter as Tavion Lee and arrest him.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lee with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Lee remains jailed on a $75,000 cash-only bond.