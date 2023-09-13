ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Multiple fights at Riverview Gardens High School are leading the North County School District to take swift action. They’ve announced big changes at the high school starting Wednesday.

Following fights on Tuesday at Riverview Gardens High School, which is close to Shepley Road, St. Louis County Police arrested a number of students and sent one to the hospital.

Authorities told FOX 2 that there were numerous incidents of fighting at the high school during the school day. St. Louis County Police said school resource officers were on the campus when a fight broke out between 10 and 15 students. Additional officers responded.

We’re told some 10 students were taken into custody. The student who went to the hospital had only minor injuries.

Students sheltered in place for a while, meaning they did not change classes to prevent movement and limit the potential for more fights.

In response to the brawls, Riverview Gardens High School students will do virtual learning Wednesday. However, that’s just the beginning.

All homecoming activities scheduled for this weekend, including the parade, pep rally, and dance, have been canceled. School district officials also shared that Saturday’s football game versus Jennings will still take place there at the high school; but attendance will be limited only to each team’s players, coaches, officials, and parents.

No students will be allowed at the game. We’re told fans can stream the game on the school district’s YouTube page.

The district superintendent, Joylynn Pruitt-Adams, said in a letter to parents, “While we understand that the decision to cancel these events may not be popular, protecting the safety of scholars, staff and the community is our top priority.”

District officials say virtual learning is only happening at the high school. County police expect eight to ten students to face juvenile charges ranging from peace disturbance to assault.