ST. LOUIS – St. Louisan Jayson Tatum is giving back to the community once again.

The NBA star and Olympic Gold Medalist is hosting his third annual backpack and school supplies giveaway Friday. The school supplies will be distributed to children who attend youth camps and programs at the Wohl Recreation Center on North Kingshighway.

Tatum said the center was “like a second home” to him during his early years.

The rec center is also opening a new computer lab today.