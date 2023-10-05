ST. LOUIS – The center of the democratic political world is in St. Louis for the next few days, starting Thursday morning. The fall meeting of the Democratic National Committee or ‘DNC’, is taking place downtown.

That “very big name” is Vice President Kamala Harris. Registration begins in just hours at 8:00 a.m. at the Marriott Grand Hotel on Washington Avenue.

Here are some of the highlights:

The DNC fall meeting runs Thursday through 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. There are many forums and meetings addressing lots of issues. Some local politicians are among the speakers.

FOX 2’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch partners reported that St. Louis Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer will speak Thursday morning at a meeting of the DNC’s Environment and Climate Crisis Council. That is one of the first meetings. It starts at 9:00 a.m.

The Post also reports that Aldermanic President Megan Green will be a featured speaker at the DNC meeting. She is slated to speak at 5:00 p.m. on Friday during a poverty caucus, then she will take part in a panel discussion.

Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are also scheduled to appear Friday, with Harris making remarks later Friday evening. We’re told the event is open to all Democrats, but the DNC is asking that you register online.

The meeting comes just after the drama played out earlier this week with the dismantling of the homeless encampment outside St. Louis City Hall. The camp had been growing for some time but wasn’t cleared until Tuesday evening.

Some have raised questions about the timing of the decision to remove the camp just before the DNC gathering. However, Mayor Tishaura Jones says the move to shut down the camp this week had no connection with the DNC meeting.

The mayor said in the statement that the city acted to save lives and protect people.

At this point, there are no details about Mayor Jones’ participation in the event. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.