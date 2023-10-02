ST. LOUIS – A bill that would destigmatize homelessness and support the unhoused is expected to be introduced Monday.

The Board of Aldermen is considering a so-called ‘unhoused bill of rights.’ It will mandate places where homeless people can camp without the threat of being removed.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter captured footage of more than two dozen tents belonging to homeless people now sitting on the lawn of City Hall, and it’s catching the attention of city leaders. As the camp continues to grow, the energy out there is getting more and more tense as well.

We’re told the camp is visible from Mayor Tishaura Jones’ window at City Hall. The growth of the camp illustrates the struggle and challenges the city has seen in dealing with homelessness.

The encampment can be an eyesore, as there’s trash on the ground and areas that smell like urine, as well as FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporting some drug use.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says the city has no immediate plans to remove the camp outside City Hall. We’re told the Department of Human Services also visits several times a week to offer people housing and resources.

Available shelters are at 82% capacity, so there is space for people. Happening later Monday morning: Alderwoman of the 7th Ward, Alisha Sonnier, Board of Aldermen President Megan Green and Peter and Paul Community Services Center Director Teri Dunn will announce the introduction of legislation to support the unhoused in the city of St. Louis.

Reforms will, in part, decriminalize homelessness, create a pathway for safe camping areas, and remove barriers to establishing shelters that provide much-needed resources to the unhoused. The city would also provide showers, toilets, access to services, and 24-hour security.

That announcement is expected to happen at 10:00 a.m. at the Peter and Paul Community Services Soulard Shelter.