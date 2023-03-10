ST. LOUIS – Friday, St. Louis City leaders say they are clearing a homeless encampment along the downtown riverfront near Laclede’s landing.

City officials say they are offering housing, transportation, and other resources to those living in the community here. A spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones told our St. Louis Post-Dispatch partners that about 19 people have accepted housing offers and left the area.

About a dozen people are still there. One resident of the encampment told FOX 2 he doesn’t want to leave because he’s accustomed to the area and feels unified with the community. Those involved with the renovation of the landing are pleased to see the encampment disbanded, saying it’s a haven for drug use and crime.