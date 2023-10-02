ST. LOUIS – A rapidly-growing homeless camp outside St. Louis City Hall was dismantled Monday evening.

Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, confirmed to FOX 2 that the city is clearing the encampment.

Dozens of tents went up outside city hall over the past several weeks, some beneath Mayor Jones’ window.

The homeless were removed as the city enforced the park curfew. According to Dunne, city leadership made the decision as a result of dozens of police calls for service between Aug. 14 and Sept. 28 for overdoses, seizures, and other medical emergencies, as well as fighting among the tenants of the encampment and others who approached.

Additionally, there have been reports of regular harassment of city employees by those living in the encampment.

Dunne said drug paraphernalia was found in the encampment.

According to the city, the Department of Human Services made several attempts with members of the encampment to connect them with housing, shelter, or other support services, in coordination with Behavioral Health Response and Affinia Healthcare. More than a dozen people accepted assistance.

The city claims every individual at the encampment was offered shelter on multiple occasions.

The decision to push the homeless off the front lawn of city hall comes on the same day as homeless advocates and members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen discussed bringing forward an unhoused bill of rights.