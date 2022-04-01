OVERLAND, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said a homeless man robbed and murdered an Overland resident this week.

David Todd Smith, 47, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Hossein Cyrus Rastegar. Police said Tuesday evening they got a call from Rastegar’s daughter, who had not heard from him in two days.

Officers went to his home on Midland Boulevard for a well-being check and found Rastegar dead with his hands and feet tied behind his back. Authorities said he died of a heart attack.

Police said Smith broke into Rastegar’s home and took a large amount of money before leaving the residence. Smith was arrested at a motel on St. Charles Rock Road on Wednesday and had $13,000 in cash with him at the time.

On Thursday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Smith with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.

“This was a heinous crime,” said Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Thanks to the work of St. Louis County detectives, as well as human intelligence, as well as surveillance videos. In order to keep this community safe, we need the help of the community. So we appreciate those who assisted with information to help us charge this individual, but the public is our first line of defense in many ways.”

According to court records, Rastegar had immigrated to the United States from Iran in 1976 and had operated a car sale business. He previously worked for the Pattonville and Hazelwood school districts.