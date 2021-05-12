Homeless man wins $150,000 settlement against St. Louis County

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A homeless man takes on St. Louis County and wins big after a federal judge ruled the county’s laws against asking drivers for money are unconstitutional.

After winning a $150,000 judgment, Robert Fernandez is back at the I-55/270/Lindbergh interchange asking drivers for money. He has yet to receive the financial judgment, however.

Fernandez’s attorneys say, as with the others working this same area with him, the goal is to simply get through the day. They can do so now without fear of arrest.

“It is legal to beg for money, just as it’s legal to ask for money if you’re running for office, to support your church group, or the Elks Lodge,” said attorney Hugh Eastwood. “The ordinance and the police were targeting an unpopular speaker for his speech and standing there with a sign that said, ‘God Bless, Homeless, Anything Helps.’”

In his ruling, Judge Stephen Limbaugh noted Fernandez has been cited 64 times and arrested four times since 2017 for violating St. Louis County laws requiring a solicitor’s license, restricting panhandling in traffic, and banning vagrancy. Limbaugh said all three laws violate 1st and 14th amendment rights to free speech and due process.

“You can’t arrest somebody for being poor but that’s what happened to Robert Fernandez,” attorney Bevis Schock said.

FOX 2 spoke with Fernandez on Wednesday while he was out at the interchange. He said this was very much a matter of free speech, otherwise he had no comment on the issue. Another man who was working out here with Fernandez told us he figured police would just find another reason to “run him in.”

Limbaugh’s ruling says while St. Louis County can enact traffic safety laws, those laws can’t single out asking people for money as opposed to other forms of road-side expression, such as “protesting, signature petitions, campaigning, or evangelizing.”

“How about Old Newsboys Day? How about the thing with the firemen raising money for muscular dystrophy? Do you see them getting arrested? Do you see them getting cited?” Schock said.

St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick said her team is reviewing the ruling and will decide the next steps. Meanwhile, Fernandez’s attorneys say there should be nothing to decide: pay Fernandez his due.

“I think he’ll be able to stabilize his life,” Schock said. “He’ll be able to get a place to live and not be homeless anymore.”

The ruling also orders the county to pay more than $138,000 in fees for Fernandez’s attorneys.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News