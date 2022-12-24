ST. LOUIS — The harsh cold is far more dangerous for homeless people. Snow and subzero temperatures can be fatal for those who are homeless. From noon Friday until noon Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory in St. Louis.

Volunteers and advocacy groups are battling the elements to get as many people inside as possible.

City Hope, which aims to provide refuge for the homeless There are five city-funded locations in West St. Louis. Their largest location has 40 bedrooms, 37 of which are already occupied.

The city started its winter operations earlier this month to help people who don’t have a place to live during the winter. The city is ensuring that warming centers are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This includes making sure that residents who are vulnerable have access to about 600 shelter beds, including 130 overflow beds for the winter.

This year, the city discontinued the Their Warming bus due to increased capacity.

All city-funded warming shelters will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until March 31.

During the chilly months, the St. Louis Public Library provides daytime warming facilities.

And, with these chilly conditions, keep a small drip going in your faucet to avoid a burst pipe in your home. Cover any exposed outside walls to keep the wind from blowing on them.