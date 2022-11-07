O’FALLON, Mo. – Approximately a dozen homes were evacuated Monday afternoon in O’Fallon, Missouri following a gas line rupture.

The rupture occurred on Sunshine Drive, just west of Highway K, near the Deer Creek Crossing shopping center. No businesses in the shopping center have been evacuated.

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Parrish, O’Fallon Fire Protection District, said a construction company struck the line.

Spire crews are on the scene and working to stop the leak.

