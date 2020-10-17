Homicide detectives investigate after man suffers head injury

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after police received a call for a person down and found a man unresponsive in the street.

The man was suffering from a head injury Friday at 11:25 p.m. in the 4200 block of East San Francisco Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/unstable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

