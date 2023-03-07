ST. LOUIS — Police were called to the 1600 block of Burd Avenue in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday to investigate a shooting. A witness says they heard a loud bang at around 2:30 p.m. at the schoolhouse of Arlington Grove Apartments.

Officers ran to the third floor and ripped off the south rear door on the first floor. First responders found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are now working on the case. Anyone with information should call them at 314-444-5371. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.