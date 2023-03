ELLENDALE, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in southwest St. Louis. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Piccadilly at around 6 a.m. today. They found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was not conscious or breathing when they found her.

This is a developing story. A FOX 2 reporter is working on the story. More information will be posted here as it comes into the newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.