ST. LOUIS — Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1300 block of Gravois. In a parking lot, the victim was discovered unconscious and barely breathing. He appeared to have been shot with a gun. When EMS arrived, the individual was pronounced dead. The case was transferred to the Homicide Division.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Division immediately at 314-444-5371. If you wish to remain anonymous while receiving a reward for your tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).