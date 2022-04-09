ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The body of a missing mother of three, Dasia Allen, 25, was found this evening. Police say this is now an active homicide investigation.

Dasia Allen

Allen’s body was found in a lot off Scranton Avenue, a heavily wooded area, just before 6:00 pm. The street is closed off traffic as they gather evidence.

Her family has been gathering near where her body was found. They’ve been looking for her nonstop putting up flyers, hoping to find her.

Allen was reported missing on March 31st. She went to the grocery store to buy diapers and never returned. Her car was found burned one day after she disappeared.

“It was a very tragic ending to what we hoped would not be the case. We had hoped we would find her alive. She has been tentatively identified as Dasia Allen. Naturally, her family is very distraught,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.

Police are asking the public to help them fill in the gaps as to what happened. Email homicidecoldcase@slmpd.org or you can call 314-444-5371. To report an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward call Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477.